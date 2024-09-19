San Francisco Giants Star Speaks on Former Team
The San Francisco Giants traveled to Baltimore for their latest series, and it was a revenge tour for one of their veterans. Mike Yastrzemski was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 14th round of the 2013 MLB draft before being traded to San Francisco in 2019. Since the trade, the outfielder has found a home in a Giants uniform. In Baltimore, he spoke about his feelings on the team.
At the time of the trade, the now 34-year-old had been in the minors since he was drafted without making a Major League appearance. San Francisco called him up in 2019 and he hit 21 home runs his rookie year on his way to receiving MVP votes in the next season.
Now, as a bonafide veteran, he had something to prove in Baltimore.
Through two games at Camden Yards, the lefty has collected three hits, two of which were home runs, as well as three RBIs. After Wednesday's game, he was asked about his feelings on the Orioles.
"When I first played here [in 2019], I had a little bit of that [animosity]. I had been in the big leagues for a week and a half at that point. I was a lot younger. I didn’t understand the process of the game as well as I do now. Looking back on it, maybe it helped me back then. But now it’s about taking advantage of every day and every opportunity that I can and being in a really clean headspace," he explained.
Yastrzemski was a journeyman minor leaguer at that point in his career, but he might have thought otherwise in the moment.
"There was a long time where I had some animosity toward them because I felt like I should have been in a different place with them. But I’m at the point where I’m just thankful, honestly, that they traded me when they did and I was able to get an opportunity here. Who knows where I could have been if they didn’t?" said the outfielder.
It was clearly a good change of scenery for a talented hitter with power and he has turned himself into a leader in the Bay Area. In a career that has been filled with big moments, such as catching a first pitch from his Hall of Fame grandfather, getting some revenge on his former organizationprobably felt good.
Although, he no longer holds that animosity towards Baltimore. In fact, he said he reached out to Brandon Hyde and Mike Elias to "reminisce."
After a rough start to his career, Yaz has turned things around and is looking at his past differently.