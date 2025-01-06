San Francisco Giants Star Turned Heads With Award in Prominent Winter League

Luis Matos (@SFGiants) just won the Rookie of the Year award in the Venezuelan Winter League, for Tiburones de La Guaira playing under Manager Ozzie Guillén.



He received 54 out of 55 first place votes.



Matos played in 55 games, with a .300 AVG, 10 HR, 66 hits, and 44 RBI pic.twitter.com/ZyUnqahrJQ