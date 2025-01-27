San Francisco Giants Substantial Need for Power Hitter Remains Priority
The San Francisco Giants have made a couple of notable moves so far this offseason, but there is still work to be done to catch up in their division.
After a few average seasons in a row, the Giants have been active this winter trying to improve their team. Buster Posey has seemingly had a positive impact as the new president of baseball operations, with his main goal coming in to be able to sign marquee-free agents.
That has certainly been the case this winter, as they have brought in Willy Adames and Justin Verlander.
The addition of Adames was a significant move for the team this winter. Improving the lineup was a massive need for the organization, especially in the power department. The talented shortstop is one of the best power-hitting players in the league at his position.
Considering San Francisco hasn’t had a 30-home run hitter since 2004, adding help to the middle of the order is key.
While the addition of Adames to the lineup is a good start, the Giants might be looking to continue to try and make upgrades to improve in the slugging department.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about what could be on the Giants’ wish list before the start of spring training. He highlighted the need to add another middle-of-the-order hitter to improve their lineup.
“Yet a middle-of-the-order slugger remains a need, and the club reportedly has some interest in Pete Alonso," he wrote. "He'd be risking a lot if he chose to call Oracle Park home, but the Giants might not have to risk much on their end if New York and Toronto are out of the bidding.”
There has been some speculation about Pete Alonso and San Francisco, with the New York Mets and their slugger seemingly far apart in talks.
Even though he has had an excellent career so far and has been one of the best power hitters in baseball, the market hasn’t been nearly what he was hoping for.
A down season by his standards in 2024 didn’t help that, but he still was able to total over 30 home runs last year.
If Alonso is looking for a prove-it type of deal and to test free agency again next year, the Giants might not be the most ideal situation based on their pitcher-friendly park.
In terms of a long-term deal, San Francisco does have top prospect Bryce Eldridge on the way to the Majors soon, so that makes interest in Alonso no more than a one- or two-year proposition.
If the contract is right like a 1+1 deal that they gave to Matt Chapman last winter, the slugger would certainly help improve the middle of their lineup, and perhaps they could finally snap the streak of a player not hitting 30 home runs in a season.