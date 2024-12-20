San Francisco Giants Top Free Agency Target Not Expected to Sign Soon
The San Francisco Giants entered the offseason looking to be players for some of the best free-agents on the market, and so far have done just that.
It has already been a big offseason for the Giants so far, as the franchise looks to break away from the mediocrity they have been stuck in. For the last several years, San Francisco has been unable to persuade top free agents to come to the Bay Area, and it has resulted in three straight losing seasons.
However, hiring Buster Posey as the president of baseball operations has seemingly changed that narrative quickly. So far this offseason, the Giants have already been able to sign Willy Adames to a seven-year contract.
The addition of the talented shortstop is exactly what the team needed to help bolster their lineup. Now, their priority has switched back to the starting rotation. This offseason, San Francisco did see Blake Snell leave in free agency for the Los Angeles Dodgers, which was a hit to the starting rotation.
However, the Giants are a potential suitor for Corbin Burnes still this offseason, as he would likely be seen as an upgrade over Snell.
Jeff Passan of ESPN.com recently wrote about when Burnes might potentially sign somewhere, and it appears like it will be after the holidays.
“Right-hander Corbin Burnes and third baseman Alex Bregman are the two players left who fit this description, each with distinct markets that include some crossover. They also share an agent (Scott Boras) and a likely signing date after Christmas.”
With the holidays and the new year coming up, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see things cool off for a week or so in baseball. In fact, Major League Baseball shuts down for the final week of the year, though transactions have been known to happen during that time.
For the Giants, they have to be pleased that, at this point in winter, they are still one of the potential suitors for the best free-agent pitcher available. This is a clear indication of Posey already turning things around, as the addition of Burnes’ former teammate has likely only helped their chances.
Last season, the right-hander totaled a 15-9 record and 2.92 ERA, as he is certainly one of the best and most consistent pitchers in the game. If San Francisco was able to sign him and Adames this offseason, a lot of praise would have to go to the organization for an excellent offseason.
While the Giants will seemingly have to wait until after Christmas for a decision from Burnes, they should be very optimistic about their chances of signing the former Cy Young.