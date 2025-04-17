San Francisco Giants Top Pitching Prospect Could Make Massive Impact When Called Up
The San Francisco Giants are off to an excellent start to the season, despite expectations not being that high.
So far this year, the Giants have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball. After a relatively quiet winter with just a couple of notable signings, San Francisco appears to be a much-improved team, especially on offense.
Scoring runs in the past several campaigns have been an issue for the Giants, but one that has seemingly been fixed. Even though some of their top players haven’t quite performed up to expectations.
Furthermore, the starting rotation was seemingly going to be the strength of the team coming into the season. However, while there have been some good outings, there have also been some bad ones.
Even with Logan Webb off to a hot start, the team ERA for the rotation currently sits at 4.68 through 18 games. That isn’t a great number and will need to be improved.
With a couple of pitchers struggling a bit, a talented young prospect could end up getting a shot sooner rather than later.
MLB.com contributors recently spoke about Giants pitching prospect Carson Whisenhunt as a potential impact callup for the team in the near future.
“A year after riding one of the best changeups in baseball to a second-place finish in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League in strikeouts (135 in 109 2/3 innings), Whisenhunt is back there and has compiled a 3.86 ERA with 14 whiffs and just one walk in 14 frames.”
The talented left-hander is regarded as the second-best prospect in the system for San Francisco behind slugger Bryce Eldridge, and the best pitching prospect in the minors.
As a former second-round pick back in 2022, expectations are high for Whisenhunt. However, the southpaw struggled a bit with an ERA over 5.00 in the minors last year, but despite that, there were reasons to be excited.
His ability to strikeout hitters is a major plus for his game and a reason why he can end up being an effective pitcher.
So far in 2025, he has looked much better than last season. The 23-year-old has totaled a 3.86 ERA and has shown elite control with just one walk this campaign.
The improvements in his control have been quite apparent, and the young left-hander might be seeking a chance in the Majors this year.
Currently, the rotation for the Giants is a strong one. However, they do have a couple of youngsters looking to prove themselves still and a veteran in Justin Verlander, who might not make 30 starts.
If Whisenhunt continues to pitch well in the minors, opportunities will certainly present themselves in the Big Leagues sooner rather than later.