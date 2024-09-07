San Francisco Giants Top 30 Prospects Rankings See Final Re-Shuffle
Baseball America wrapped up its final prospect rankings of the 2024 regular season as it unveiled its Top 30 prospects for the San Francisco Giants on Friday.
The site had already ranked first baseman Bryce Eldridge as a Top 100 prospect, moving him up to No. 37. He was the only Giants prospect to make the Top 100.
Now, the site has re-ranked the rest of the system, with infielder Marco Luciano — who is with the Giants — was ranked No. 2.
San Francisco promoted him shortly after rosters expanded on Sept. 1 with the hope of giving him additional playing time to determine his fit for next season.
A pair of 2024 MLB Draft picks were at No. 3 and No. 4. Former Florida State slugger James Tibbs III was No. 3. He started his pro career at Class-A San Jose and is now at High-A Eugene. Fourth-round pick Dakota Jordan was ranked No. 4.
Reggie Crawford, the Giants’ first-round pick in 2022, rounded out the Top 5.
Left-handed pitcher Joe Whitman was one of the Giants’ fastest-rising prospects, as he soared into the Top 30 at No. 10. The second-round compensatory pick has picked up steam in San Francisco’s farm system.
Before Whitman were two pitchers — left-hander Carson Whisenhunt at No. 6 and right-hander Mason Black at No. 9. Black recently made his MLB debut and Whisenhunt has spent most of his season with Triple-A Sacramento.
Outfielders Rayner Arias and Grant McCray were Nos. 7 and 8, respectively.
Shortstop Walker Martin led the next tier of prospects at No. 11, followed by pitcher Landen Roupp, who has spent time with the Giants this season as a reliever. Outfielder Wade Meckler was ranked No. 13, followed by shortstop Jhonny Level, outfielder Bo Davidson, third baseman Robert Hipwell, shortstop Aeverson Arteaga, catcher Onil Perez, left-handed pitcher Jack Choate and outfielder Oliver Tejada, who was ranked No. 20.
The remaining Top 30 prospects included right-handed pitcher Trevor McDonald, shortstop Diego Velasquez, left-handed pitcher Jacob Bresnahan, third baseman Sabin Ceballos, right-handed pitcher Carson Seymour, outfielder Jonah Cox, infielder Nate Furman, outfielder Jose Ortiz, outfielder Lisbel Diaz and shortstop Maui Ahuna.
Still, Eldridge is the prospect to watch, as the Giants recently promoted him to Double-A Richmond.
Richmond is his third affiliate this season, as he started at Class-A San Jose and he quickly earned a promotion from High-A Eugene. After his Richmond debut, he had a slash line of .294/.378/.538/.916 with 22 home runs and 86 RBI.
Eldridge had the highest OPS among any minor leaguer in August (1.232).