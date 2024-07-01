San Francisco Giants Trade Deadline Plans All Depends on One Thing
It's uncertain which direction the San Francisco Giants plan to take during the MLB trade deadline. Only 3.0 games out of the third Wild Card position, there's not much of a reason for the front office to sell.
Perhaps they sell a bit and buy some. Teams have done that in the past and it's worked out depending on the scenario.
Injuries have been an issue all year for the Giants, especially on the mound. It looks like they could be getting some arms back in the near future, a promising sign as they enter July.
Hopefully, it isn't too late for San Francisco's sake.
Their pitching staff has done just enough to stay afloat, but given the situation, it's tough to continue asking them to do so. At some point, the rotation is likely going to struggle in a big way.
That's exactly what Mark Feinsand of MLB.com is worried about with the deadline approaching. Feinsand asked questions for National League teams heading into the deadline, questioning if the Giants can stay afloat until their pitching gets healthy.
"San Francisco’s rotation currently features only three traditional starters: Logan Webb, Jordan Hicks and newly promoted prospect Hayden Birdsong. But the Giants are expected to get Blake Snell, Kyle Harrison, Robbie Ray, Alex Cobb and Keaton Winn back from the injured list at some point, providing a huge boost to the starting staff. Will they still be in the playoff race by the time that help arrives?
"The Giants could use some middle-infield help, and although Mike Yastrzemski doesn’t believe his oblique strain will keep him out very long, adding an outfield bat would help the lineup, too."
All of Feinsand's concerns are well warranted, given the situation. How the remainder of the season goes could be on the shoulders of Blake Snell and Robbie Ray, two former Cy Young Award winners.
Ray hasn't thrown a pitch at the big league level but has pitched well in rehab starts. Snell was one of the worst pitchers in baseball in his six starts but dealt with multiple injuries and didn't have a Spring Training.
While it's a big ask for both of them to come out and do what they've done for much of their careers, it's tough to imagine a scenario in which they find success if they don't.
All they need is one more month of decent play to stay in the range of making the postseason, and the front office should make moves to solidify a spot. Only time will tell, and only the players can control that.