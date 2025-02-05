San Francisco Giants Trading First Baseman to Cincinnati Reds Could Be 'Win-Win'
With Spring Training right around the corner for the San Francisco Giants, the team is likely still looking to make some upgrades before the start of the season.
It has been a mediocre offseason so far for the Giants. While they have made some notable additions so far this winter, they have also lost a key player in Blake Snell.
Currently, it’s a bit hard to figure out what direction San Francisco is going in as a franchise. With money to spend, they were able to bring in two potential impact free agents Willy Adames and Justin Verlander.
However, when looking at their division, the Giants are still likely going to be the fourth-best team.
Without a good farm system currently, San Francisco needs to start to find a way to build this up to sustain future success.
So far this offseason, the moves made by the Giants would indicate that they are trying to compete. However, they should be mindful of potentially trying to trade some assets to help bring back some prospects.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about a win-win situation for the Giants and the Cincinnati Reds in a deal that would send Lamonte Wade Jr. to the Reds.
“Wade would give the Reds an option to DH, play first base or left field. He's got some pop, and would likely benefit from getting to play his home games at Great American Ball Park, a drastic upgrade for a hitter over Oracle Park.”
Cincinnati has quietly had a nice offseason and adding a player like Wade would be beneficial for them. In 117 games with San Francisco last year, the 30-year-old totaled a .260 batting average, eight home runs, and 34 RBIs. While the slugging numbers don’t jump off the page, Wade did have an impressive .380 on-base percentage.
With first base being a bit of a question mark for Cincinnati heading into 2025, Wade would be a solid short-term option for them to help upgrade. For the lefty slugger, a move to play home games with the Reds would certainly benefit his numbers on offense.
At a fairly affordable cost, the Giants would likely be able to get a decent prospect in return for him. Considering Bryce Eldridge is expected to be the future at the position, San Francisco moving Wade to recoup some help for the farm system and signing a cheap veteran to be a placeholder for Eldridge could make a lot of sense.
Also, if the Giants were looking to make a splash at the position, Pete Alonso is still available as a free agent.
Overall, for a team that likely won’t be competing in 2025, moving desirable assets like Wade makes sense to improve a farm system that needs help.