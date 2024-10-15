Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants 'Unlikely to Target' Players Who Could Block Star Prospect's Path

Despite having a clear need at first base, the San Francisco Giants aren't expected to go after players at that position because it could block their star prospect's path.

Brad Wakai

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East infielder Bryce Eldridge (38) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field
Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East infielder Bryce Eldridge (38) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

With some clear areas the San Francisco Giants could upgrade before next season, it will be interesting to see how new president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, allocates the resources given to him by the ownership group.

There was a clear willingness to spend the past the few years, but they just haven't been able to land their high-profile targets.

Perhaps that changes this time around with a robust class featuring players at multiple positions they need, however, it sounds like there is one infield spot the Giants won't pursue because of the emergence of their superstar prospect Bryce Eldridge.

"The Giants are in need of a power-hitting first baseman, though they seem to have an internal answer coming in the form of Eldridge ... Pete Alonso will be available in free agency this winter, but San Francisco seems unlikely to target any players who might block Eldridge's path to the Majors," writes Maria Guardado of MLB.com.

That's interesting.

There's no doubt the 19-year-old is an impressive talent, and after reaching Triple-A in his first full season of professional baseball after starting in Single-A, the organization clearly believes the No. 1 prospect in their pipeline could make a leap to The Show soon.

Still, there are concerns when it comes to that idea.

Eldridge only played nine games in Double-A before he was promoted to Triple-A.

Across the 17 total contests he had at those levels, he went 18-for-68 with one homer, four extra-base hits, six RBI and 19 strikeouts.

Not pursuing an established first baseman because they don't want to block the second-year prospect seems like a risk based on where this franchise currently is regarding their desire to make the postseason.

Gaurdado did throw out the possibility of San Francisco going after some stop-gap veterans who can play first base for a couple years before Eldridge is ready to take over at first.

"Still, the Giants could consider bringing in other veteran options such as Paul Goldschmidt or Carlos Santana, who could hold down first base until Eldridge is ready and then possibly shift to designated hitter duties," she added.

Now that would be an interesting strategy, and one that fits the idea this team wants to get into the playoffs next season.

This will be something to keep an eye on, but right now, it doesn't seem like they are going to go after one of the top free agent first basemen on the market in Pete Alonso.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/San Francisco Giants News