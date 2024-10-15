San Francisco Giants 'Unlikely to Target' Players Who Could Block Star Prospect's Path
With some clear areas the San Francisco Giants could upgrade before next season, it will be interesting to see how new president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, allocates the resources given to him by the ownership group.
There was a clear willingness to spend the past the few years, but they just haven't been able to land their high-profile targets.
Perhaps that changes this time around with a robust class featuring players at multiple positions they need, however, it sounds like there is one infield spot the Giants won't pursue because of the emergence of their superstar prospect Bryce Eldridge.
"The Giants are in need of a power-hitting first baseman, though they seem to have an internal answer coming in the form of Eldridge ... Pete Alonso will be available in free agency this winter, but San Francisco seems unlikely to target any players who might block Eldridge's path to the Majors," writes Maria Guardado of MLB.com.
That's interesting.
There's no doubt the 19-year-old is an impressive talent, and after reaching Triple-A in his first full season of professional baseball after starting in Single-A, the organization clearly believes the No. 1 prospect in their pipeline could make a leap to The Show soon.
Still, there are concerns when it comes to that idea.
Eldridge only played nine games in Double-A before he was promoted to Triple-A.
Across the 17 total contests he had at those levels, he went 18-for-68 with one homer, four extra-base hits, six RBI and 19 strikeouts.
Not pursuing an established first baseman because they don't want to block the second-year prospect seems like a risk based on where this franchise currently is regarding their desire to make the postseason.
Gaurdado did throw out the possibility of San Francisco going after some stop-gap veterans who can play first base for a couple years before Eldridge is ready to take over at first.
"Still, the Giants could consider bringing in other veteran options such as Paul Goldschmidt or Carlos Santana, who could hold down first base until Eldridge is ready and then possibly shift to designated hitter duties," she added.
Now that would be an interesting strategy, and one that fits the idea this team wants to get into the playoffs next season.
This will be something to keep an eye on, but right now, it doesn't seem like they are going to go after one of the top free agent first basemen on the market in Pete Alonso.