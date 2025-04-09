San Francisco Giants Unveil Highly Anticipated New Alternate Uniforms
The San Francisco Giants are off to a fantastic start in the 2025 season, and on Tuesday they received a major makeover in the uniform department.
The team unveiled their new highly anticipated City Connect alternate uniforms via social media on Tuesday morning, and the stylish new look offers a refreshing take on the team's current home jersey template. San Francisco then wore the jerseys for the first time during Tuesday's game at Oracle Park.
The main focus of the design was to pay homage to the city's long and rich music history, with gradient sound waves that mimic the grooves of a vinyl record, and music icons featured prominently across the jersey. The new look also features a reimagined take on the classic Giants script logo as the focal point of the new look.
Since their introduction in the 2021 season, Nike has worked with teams across the MLB to offer new and interesting alternate looks for teams that tie into their home city's unique tradition and history.
The Giants' last City Connect alternate was debuted back in 2021, and was centered around the cities most prominent landmark, the Golden Gate Bridge.
This time around, the two sides attempted to "tie San Francisco's pulse of music to the rhythm of the game" per the team.
The new uniform also features an homage to prominent features around Oracle Ballpark, including the massive baseball glove that has been a mainstay out in left field since the park opened.
While many have already taken a liking to the new look, there are also a good amount of detractors who have been voicing their displeasure at the new design choice.
This has become par for the course any time a team unveils a new City Connect design, with just about every new look becoming a catalyst for heated debate among fans.
That being said, there's no denying that the Giants have done their best here to pay tribute to a major part of the city's culture. Also if they are able to continue their stellar play as the season goes on, then it really won't matter to the fans what uniform they are wearing so long as they keep winning.