San Francisco Giants Urged to Pursue Free-Agent Slugger Pete Alonso
The San Francisco Giants have already made one major splash this offseason in MLB free agency. Willy Adames was signed to a big-time seven-year, $182 million deal.
Making the move for Adames was a big step towards the Giants getting back into contention. However, they could still use another big move or two.
After losing Blake Snell in free agency to the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco needs a new ace. Corbin Burnes has been talked about as the best potential fit for the Giants. He would be exactly the piece that the rotation needs.
Also, San Francisco could use another big bat to take their lineup to the next level.
With that in mind, the Giants are again being urged to pursue a star free agent slugger.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided has proposed that San Francisco look at signing New York Mets free agent slugging first baseman Pete Alonso after missing out on rumored target Paul Goldschmidt.
"If the Giants can sign him to a similar kind of deal that they signed Blake Snell and Matt Chapman to last offseason, Alonso makes a whole lot of sense. He'd add another big bat to this lineup and make the Giants legitimate Wild Card threats while also opening the door for him to cash in next offseason (like Snell) or even sign long-term with San Francisco (like Chapman.)"
In 162 games, Alonso ended up hitting 34 home runs, driving in 88 RBI, and slashing .240/.329/.459. That being said, he did end up producing the lowest slugging percentage of his Major League career.
But, he's been a remarkably consistent power hitter throughout his career, as he has won two All-Star Game home run derby titles and was named National League Rookie of the Year. He has also been remarkably durable and rarely misses games due to injury.
At 30 years old, Alonso should still have four or five good years left in him. If the Giants can get a team-friendly deal done with the star first baseman, they should go for it. They don't need to overpay long-term, but a deal like Snell and Chapman from last offseason would make an awful lot of sense. Working on the Giants' favor is that the interest in Alonso, thus far, appears to be tepid, with signs pointing toward him returning to the Mets.
Bringing in both Adames and Alonso would be a massive win for San Francisco. Their lineup would take a huge step forward from where it was in 2024.
Hopefully, the Giants still have a couple of impact moves left in them. Adding an ace starting pitcher should be the biggest priority, but Alonso would be a solid secondary addition as well.