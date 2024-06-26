San Francisco Giants Urged to Target Trade for this Intriguing Starting Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants are going to be a very interesting team to monitor leading up to the MLB trade deadline next month. While they aren't viewed as a serious contender, they have started making some noise in the National League of late.
After losing five straight games recently, the Giants have rebounded nicely. They have taken the first two games of their current four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.
With those two wins, San Francisco has improved to 38-42 on the season. They have been able to stay in Wild Card contention and with a move or two at the deadline could become a team with a decent shot of making it into the postseason.
Injuries have been a big part of setting back the Giants this season. Their pitching staff, especially, has been wrecked with injuries.
Looking ahead at the trade deadline, could San Francisco look to acquire a starting pitcher?
Recently, SportsNaut took a look at Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. He has become a very popular name as a potential trade candidates and the Giants were linked as a potential suitor for him.
Flaherty has put together a solid all-around season. He has proven that he can be a quality rotation arm for a team looking to contend.
During the 2024 campaign, Flaherty has started in 14 games. He has compiled a 5-4 record to go along with a 2.92 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP, and an impressive 8.3 K/BB ratio. Those numbers show why a team like San Francisco could have interest in acquiring him.
At 28 years old, Flaherty will end up hitting free agency in the upcoming MLB offseason. That could make some teams stay away from acquiring him to be a potential half-year rental.
A good part about an expiring contract is that the price tag is usually much cheaper.
The Giants aren't going to want to sink a lot of resources into the trade deadline this year. Unless they can acquire a long-term star, they won't get too aggressive.
However, if they can add quality players for team-friendly prices, they could consider those options. San Francisco would not have to break the bank in order to acquire Flaherty.
While there is no guarantee that there is any interest from the Giants in acquiring Flaherty, he could make sense. Adding another starting pitcher could be wise, as San Francisco has continually had rotation issues throughout the year.
It will be very interesting to see what approach the Giants choose to take at the deadline. They could get aggressive, or they could stand pat. Fans will just have to wait and see over the next few weeks.