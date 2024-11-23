San Francisco Giants, Veteran Outfielder Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Deal
Coming into the offseason, the San Francisco Giants had a few players that were arbitration eligible they had to negotiate deals with.
One of those players who were eligible for arbitration was veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. But, they will not have to go to a hearing.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the two sides have agreed to a one-year, $9.25 million deal to avoid arbitration. That means the Giants have saved a little bit of money based on projections from earlier this offseason, as he was expected to earn $9.5 million for the 2025 season.
There were rumors that San Francisco was considering non-tendering Yastrzemski as the increase in his price tag was climbing to an amount that was close to his value. Their thought process was by non-tendering him, whatever it would have cost to keep him around they could have put toward another free agent later in the winter.
Instead, they have opted to keep the veteran in the mix and with good reason. He has been a pretty consistent producer at the plate over the last six seasons, putting up above-average power numbers.
In each full season of his career, he has hit between 15 and 25 home runs with a wRC+ of at least 99 up to 120. Slightly above par with the glove, it made sense for the Giants to bring him back given how much uncertainty there is with the rest of the roster.
At this stage of his career, Yastrzemski is likely best suited in a platoon role as a fourth outfielder. He has hit right-handed pitching very well, recording a slash line of .244/.329/.479 with 88 home runs in 1,728 at-bats.
However, the Giants do have a lot of options in the outfield they could turn to before making free agency moves. It is not outside the realm of possibility that Yastrzemski is a trade candidate, especially if San Francisco looks to slash pay roll.
Teams are always in the market for a power-hitting lefty, and he isn’t a major negative in the field should he need to play more.