San Francisco Giants Veteran Receiving Votes in National League MVP Voting
The San Francisco Giants have turned things around in recent weeks, playing better baseball than they have for much of the year. While they've lost two straight, the past month or so has been a positive sign.
There are multiple reasons for that, but what Matt Chapman has done at the plate has gone under the radar. He's never really been one to swing the bat at a high level, as he's more known as a defensive first player. He's had seasons where he's posted 30 plus home runs and an OPS+ of 120-plus, but he hasn't posted a 120 OPS+ year since 2020.
That looks like it could change for the San Francisco veteran, as he's currently slashing .247/.335/.446 with a 123 OPS+, 19 home runs, 30 doubles, and 60 RBI.
Due to some of the struggles from the Giants at the beginning of the campaign, it feels like his showing has gone under the radar. Whether that's fair or not is one thing, but it doesn't seem like Chapman is getting the type of respect that he might deserve.
For some, however, it isn't going overlooked. Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com released MLB.com's MVP poll. Chapman isn't in the top five in the National League MVP voting, but the 31-year-old California native is receiving votes.
There are a few reasons why San Francisco's former All-Star won't win the award. Team success plays a big part in a player winning, and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers is putting together another great showing. There are others listed that haven't exactly found much success in terms of team play, but they're statistically putting up better seasons than Chapman.
The problem for him is not only did the Giants struggle, but his stats don't necessarily jump off the page. They're impressive and deserve recognition, but to win the MVP award, he'd probably need to finish with 35-plus home runs and an OPS well above .850.
Crazier things have happened, but it'll take a miracle for him to reach those numbers. There's a little more than a month left in the regular season, so anything is possible. However, history would suggest that he isn't going to finish with 30-plus home runs and an OPS above .850.
Still, he's put together an impressive year, and that's all San Francisco can ask for. He's been well worth the one-year, $20 million contract and will be a big part of the Giants potentially making the postseason.