San Francisco Giants Young Bullpen Arm Is Too Incredible To Keep Out of Rotation
The San Francisco Giants have gotten off to an incredible start, keeping close pace in the National League West with two of the best teams in baseball.
In terms of how the masses evaluated the Giants headed into the season, it's safe to say that expectations are being wildly exceeded.
However, one of the major problems was thought to be the starting rotation after San Francisco missed out on all the top names on the market who wound up receiving giants contracts.
While there was upside with signing someone like Justin Verlander and someone like Jordan Hicks headed into a second season as a starter, things have not panned out to this point.
The 4.31 collective ERA among starters places the Giants outside the top-20 in terms of how they compare to the rest of baseball.
That figure being a reality makes the incredible record all the more impressive, however it's also a figure which could very well represent the demise of San Francisco's chances in the likely event the offense cannot keep this pace up.
Of all the bright spots on the roster -- of which there are many -- it's a pitcher who is currently coming out of the bullpen who might just be the most promising.
Coming off an absolutely dominating spring, it was no surprise to see 23-year-old right-hander Hayden Birdsong make the Opening Day roster.
Birdsong left no doubt with a 0.75 ERA and a 0.50 WHIP as well as 18 strikeouts in 12 innings during camp.
What was a surprise however was seeing him left out of the starting rotation in favor of a roll in the bullpen sheerly due to a lack of enough spots to go around.
Though they did not have a role for Birdsong as a starter, the upside was too great to not give hinm some sort of role, and he has thrived as a long reliever early so far.
In six appearances and 13 innings in the regular season, Birdsong has pitched to a 1.38 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP with 13 strikeouts compared to six walks.
Though he has been very good in his current role, it's worth asking the question whether Birdsong is simply too good to keep coming out of the bullpen.
There's no question the talented youngster is up next whenever an injury inevitably occurs, but he is making the case that he should be in the rotation now.
If things continue the way they have been even before any sort of injury, Birdsong to the rotation and Hicks back to the bullpen seems like a swap that could be logical.
For now, less than a month of the season and with things going as well as they are there's no urgent need to make a switch.
However it's something worth keeping an eye on if Birdsong continues to dominate the way he has been to this point.