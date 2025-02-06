San Francisco Mayor Dedicates Specific Day To Honor San Francisco Giants Legend
San Francisco mayor Daniel Lurie proclaimed that Feb. 5, 2025 will be known as Barry Bonds Day, honoring the greatest force of nature the San Francisco Giants have ever seen.
Bonds etched his legacy with the city after an extraordinary career at the plate. He was with the Giants from 1993-2007, stepping away from MLB with a career batting line of .298/.444/.607.
His 22-year career ended without induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, something he has since given up hope for.
Regardless, the city of San Francisco honored Bonds and all his efforts while wearing No. 25.
Back in 2018, No. 25 was retired by the Giants, further immortalizing Bonds' legacy.
During his tenure with San Francisco, he dominated left field and walked away from the league with a mighty list of achievements.
In the Giants' official announcement of the special day, his biggest accomplishments were highlighted for all to gaze upon. He is the current holder of the MLB home run record, logging 762 total throughout his time in the Majors.
Bonds also has the league record for single season home runs (73) and bases on balls (2,558). Throughout his career, he was named the NL MVP seven times, awarded the Gold Glove eight times and presented the Silver Slugger a total of 12 times. He is also a 14-time All-Star.
It is safe to say Bonds remains one of the greatest players to step on a field, not just for San Francisco, but for the entire sport of baseball as well.
The day set aside for Bonds came just one year and one day after the day dedicated to the late great Willie Mays.
During the heartwarming ceremony at City Hall, the "Forever Giant" shared his appreciation to the new mayor and the entire city.
"I am extremely honored to receive the recognition and proclamation from Mayor Lurie and the City and County of San Francisco. Today is a celebration of not only my 22-year career but of the fans and the community who have supported me and cheered for me over the years. 2/5/25 is a wonderful reminder that I proudly wore number 25 in a city that I love and in front of so many fans whom I call family."
Bonds continues to be involved in the community, sharing his knowledge and passion with the underserved members of the San Francisco community and beyond.
The Barry Bonds Family Foundation provides much-needed educational resources to the city he calls home.