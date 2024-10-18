Slugging San Francisco Giants Offseason Target Predicted To Return to NL West Rival
The San Francisco Giants lineup is in a position to land players who could help them improve, regardless of their position.
After finishing with average to below-average marks in nearly every important offensive statistic, there's reason to believe the Giants won't worry about where guys play and, instead, will focus on adding above-average hitters.
There will be many on the market.
Of course, the biggest concern with San Francisco will continue to be their ballpark. Hitters don't want to play at Oracle Park, as it's one of the least hitter-friendly ballparks in Major League Baseball.
It's tough to bring in guys on one-year deals, as their free agency value the following offseason could be significantly lower than if they signed with a team that plays at a hitter-friendly ballpark.
Nonetheless, multiple hitters on the market could improve the Giants lineup. Of those includes Eugenio Suarez, a right-handed slugger who's sneakily been one of the better power hitters in the league.
Suarez isn't going to hit 45-plus home runs in most campaigns, but he's consistently hit 25-plus for much of his career. That includes 30 in 2024, 31 in 2022, and 49 in 2019.
One potential issue in landing him is that he has an option that the Arizona Diamondbacks could exercise. That option is for $15 million, and Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted the Diamondbacks would do just that to bring him back in 2025.
"This will be interesting, because Eugenio Suárez really struggled at the start of his first season with the Diamondbacks, hitting .216 with a .668 OPS prior to the All-Star break. However, in the second half of the season, he was one of the better hitters in baseball, hitting .307 with 20 home runs, 53 RBIs and a .942 OPS. According to FanGraphs, the 2.9 WAR Suárez posted in the second half of the season was the 11th-best mark among all position players. On the heels of his monster second half, the Snakes will likely pick up Suárez's option, which would have been unthinkable in mid-June."
If Suarez weren't to have his option picked up, San Francisco could kill two birds with one stone.
Not only would they land a much-needed right-handed bat, but they'd also steal him from one of their division rivals. That could go a long way in determining the division or Wild Card spots moving forward, so there's more reason than one to give him a look.