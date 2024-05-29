Spencer Howard Cruises in His San Francisco Giants Debut
The San Francisco Giants made a flurry of roster moves prior to Tuesday's game, including calling up right handed pitcher Spencer Howard.
He signed a minor league deal with the Giants in 2023, and was finally given the call, ultimately facing his former team in the Philadelphia Phillies in his debut with San Francisco.
In a bullpen game for the Giants, Howard was the third pitcher used and dominated against the team that drafted him. In four innings of work, the 27-year-old allowed four hits, issued no walks and struck out four batters.
Howard mixed in four pitches, with a 27 percent whiff rate on the night. For him to come up and pitch well against one of the hottest teams in baseball in the same night is extremely impressive.
To see the right hander do this against the Phillies of all teams calls back to an old Bryce Harper quote from 2020.
Harper, streaming Fortnite on Twitch, said "If Spencer Howard isn't starting in our rotation by Game 6 in New York against the New York Yankees, then there's a problem. That's all I'm saying."
Howard was Philadelphia's top pitching prospect entering 2020, and clearly Harper was a fan. The minor leaguer would make his debut that season, but pitch to a 5.92 ERA and was dealt to the Texas Rangers a year later.
With injuries to Keaton Winn and Landen Roupp, as well as Mason Black in Triple-A, Howard could see quite a few more innings with the Giants.
Howard will become an option to start, instead of being called up during bullpen days going forward.
He has been a starter for the majority of his career, and having him in the rotation would save the relief staff every fifth day.