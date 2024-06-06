There’s a Perfect Trade Candidate for the San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants have needs at the MLB trade deadline. There will be ways for them to improve their roster in a big way and if they continue to flirt with a postseason bid, it's exactly what they should do.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote on Monday that the Giants need more power and they're focused on improving at shortstop and center field.
"The Giants need more power from Jorge Soler and need young outfielders Luis Matos and Heliot Ramos to continue to develop so they can contribute more going forward.
"The Giants are focused on improving at shortstop and in center field, with the latter due to Lee’s season-ending shoulder injury."
Luis Matos is 22 years old and has 342 at-bats at the big league level, hitting four home runs. His career slash line of .243/.300/.339 isn't great, but he's so young that it's tough to press the panic button.
Ramos has 166 big league at-bats, making his debut in the 2022 season. He's had an impressive year in his 90 at-bats, slashing .289/.373/.467 with four home runs.
However, while both look like they can be every-game starters for the future, there could be a player on the market who makes perfect sense for San Francisco.
Listing the top players on the MLB trade deadline big board, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Luis Robert Jr. at No. 1.
"And when healthy, he has been one of the best in the business, boasting a career slugging percentage (.500) on par with those of José Ramírez (.502) and Austin Riley (.499).
"He also has plus range in center field and is under team control for another three seasons after this one. If Chicago is actually willing to give him up, he should fetch a king's ransom."
With the Giants looking for an outfielder and someone who can leave the yard, there isn't going to be a better player on the market than Robert. Factor in that he's still just 26 years old and the idea of trading for him makes even more sense.
San Francisco has been searching for their next star player over the past few offseasons, failing to land one. Robert could come in and be just that.
Yes, he'd be expensive to trade for, and one day, he will land a massive contract. That's the price teams have to pay when they get one of the best young stars in baseball.
He makes plenty of sense for many different reasons and it's something the front office should entertain.