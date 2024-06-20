This Young Outfielder May Force San Francisco Giants to Call Him Up Again
The San Francisco Giants are fresh off of a tough series loss against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. In a series that felt like the Giants had a legitimate chance to win all three games, losing two out of the three is a disappointing finish.
Following that stretch, the team holds a 36-39 record. They're very much in the thick of the Wild Card race with some injured players expected to return to the diamond in the near future.
Two of those are starting pitchers Robbie Ray and Blake Snell.
Offensively, San Francisco could use some more firepower. They haven't been bad, but more pop could be used in the lineup.
One young player could force the Giants to call him up to the Majors due to his red-hot hitting of late.
That player is none other than Luis Matos, who has already had a stint with San Francisco this season.
The 22-year-old outfielder has played in 21 games at the Major League level. He hit .224/.247/.329 to go along with two home runs and 20 RBI. While he was showing promse, he hit a slump and ended up getting sent down.
Matos did not let the demotion get to him. Instead, he has been dominating opposing pitchers at the Triple-A level for the Sacramento River Cats.
He recently won the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honor when he mashed five home runs and racked up 13 RBI.
For a team that could use more firepower in the lineup, bringing Matos back up would make sense. He is going to be a big part of the future for the franchise and getting him more MLB experience now would be valuable.
Who would San Francisco end up sending down in order to bring Matos back to the majors?
FanSided has suggested the Giants send down first baseman Trenton Brooks.
He has not looked good in limited a stretch, so more time developing in the minors would likely be beneficial for him.
San Francisco may not opt to bring Matos back, but with the way that he is playing in the minors, and with a need for more offensive firepower, this seems to be a very good option they should consider.