Three Clear Free Agent Upgrades to San Francisco Giants Outfield this Winter
The San Francisco Giants have an opportunity to make some big changes to their roster this offseason. After missing the postseason for the third straight season, the Giants went in a new direction with their front office. The team named former San Francisco great Buster Posey their new President of Baseball Operations in hopes of returning to being a perennial contender in the National League.
After extending third baseman Matt Chapman, the team has changed their window to a more ‘win now’ time frame. Although the contract may have been premature heading into the offseason, the Giants now have an opportunity to take a big step forward in 2025.
One way they can do that is by improving some of the production from their corner outfield spots. With the breakout year of 25-year-old Heliot Ramos, San Francisco has some questions to answer regarding a few veteran options that will be hitting the market this winter.
Both Michael Conforto and Mark Canha have hit free agency. However, if they decide to make a more significant impact this winter, something they have tried to do over the last few offseasons, the free agent market is loaded with top talent that could instantly make the Giants contenders in 2025.
Here are three options that the Giants should consider in order to upgrade the outfield this offseason:
Anthony Santander - The 29-year-old has had an outstanding season with the Baltimore Orioles this season. Hitting a career-high and second only to Aaron Judge in the American League with 44 homers, Santander is set for a payday this winter.
With the last Giants player to hit 30 home runs for the team being Barry Bonds in 2004, someone like Santander would be a great addition to invest in long term. According to Spotrac, the switch hitter is projected to sign for a five-year, $88 million contract this winter.
Tyler O’Neill - After having some internal issues with his former club, the St. Louis Cardinals, O’Neill had a resurgence in his career at the plate with the Boston Red Sox this past offseason.
He finished the year hitting .241/.336/.511 with 31 homers in only 113 games. He dealt with some nagging injuries during the season but still provided his second best season with the long ball. As the Giants still look for a constant power bat in their lineup and a solid outfielder who could easily play center in a pinch, O’Neill would be a significant upgrade heading into 2025.
Juan Soto - This one is obvious. If the Giants want to make a drastic improvement to their roster, why not get the best player on the market? As simple as that sounds, San Francisco has missed out on multiple big names over the last few winters. Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, and Bryce Harper just to name a few, so don’t hold your breath. If San Francisco's ownership is willing to cough up half a billion dollars, they may have a chance.
However, the Giants should absolutely put themselves in the sweepstakes for Soto this offseason.