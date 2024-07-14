Three San Francisco Giants Players Named Possible Cut Candidates
The San Francsico Giants are going to be a very interesting team to watch over the next few weeks. With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, they will have an opportunity to improve their roster.
While the Giants are absolutely a team that could make a trade, they are also being named a team that could make roster moves in another way as well.
Recently, San Francisco made two roster moves. They released Austin Slater and Nick Ahmed. Could more players end up being released?
Around the Foghorn, a website covering the Giants on FanSided, took a look at three players who could be potential cut candidates in the near future.
Luke Jackson, Curt Casali, and Wilmer Flores were the three players that they mentioned who could be released.
Jackson, a 32-year-old right-handed relief pitcher, has struggled this season. In 32 appearances, he has recorded a 5.63 ERA, a 1.50 WHIP and a 1.9 K/BB ratio in 32.0 innings. Those numbers haven't been a positive impact and he might not be around too much longer.
Casali, a 35-year-old catcher, has been extremely unproductive as well. He has only played in 17 games, batting .220/.350/.260 to go along with no home runs and four RBI.
Finally, Flores, a fan favorite, could end up seeing his tenure with the team end as well. He has hit .205/.277/.314 and has chipped in four home runs and 25 RBI. He has been unproductive and could be replaced by a younger prospect or a potential trade.
All three players would make sense as candidates that San Francisco could move on from.
The front office has some tough decisions to make. Do they try to swing big on the trade market and compete for the playoffs this season? Should they stay patient and try to get aggressive in the offseason to pursue players like Juan Soto?
Those are decisions that the Giants will have to finalize over the next two weeks. They have plenty of options and some capital to make a big trade or two if they choose to go that route.
San Francisco will be a team that helps dictate how the 2024 trade deadline will go. They could also end up adding more talent to the market by cutting veteran pieces that other teams could look into adding.