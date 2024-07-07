Two San Francisco Giants Named To All Star Team
The 2024 All Star reserves were announced on Sunday and the San Francisco Giants had two players named to the National League team. The ace of the staff, Logan Webb, and young star outfielder, Heliot Ramos, both earned their first career All Star selections.
Webb would have made the team last season, but he pitched the Sunday before the game, meaning he had to sit out the festivities. Still, it's surprising this is his first time making the team, but it is well deserved.
After finishing second in the NL Cy Young voting in 2023, Webb has kept his dominance and reliability going in 2024. In his runner up Cy Young campaign, the right hander lead the league with 216 innings. One of just five pitchers to throw 200 or more innings in 2023, Webb posted a 3.25 ERA and an 8.1 K/9.
He's on track to have an extremely similar season in 2024. As it stands, he leads the league once again with 119.1 innings and has gone at least six innings in every start since May 5. His 3.09 ERA is an imporvement on last season, but his strikeout numbers are down to 7.8 K/9.
Still, there is no doubt that he was going to be one of the All Stars for the Giants and finally gets his shot at the Midsummer Classic.
Heliot Ramos was the team's second selection, another well deserved one at that. His story this season has been different than other All Stars, so it makes for a fun story. The 24-year-old didn't make his season debut until May 8, but has been the Giants best hitter since.
In just 53 games, the outfielder has posted 2.3 bWAR, third on the team behind Webb and Matt Chapman. With his .300/.372/.522 slashline and .894 OPS, Ramos is second on the team behind LaMonte Wade Jr. with a 158 OPS+, a mark that would be top ten in baseball if he were qualified. He's also tied for the team lead with 12 home runs and second with 40 RBI.
It was a bit of a long road for Ramos to get starting time over the last couple of seasons, but when he finally did, he showed that he is an All Star. In fact, Ramos becomes the first homegrown Giants outfielder to make an All Star team since Chili Davis all the way back in 1986.
In a season riddled with injuries, Ramos and Webb are two players to celebrate for the team.