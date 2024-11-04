Two San Francisco Giants Stars Come Out on Top in Gold Glove Race
The San Francisco Giants have a lot on their plate as they head into the winter, but for now it's all celebration. On Sunday, the Gold Glove winners were announced. While the Giants had three finalists, only two in Matt Chapman and Patrick Bailey earned the honors.
Chapman, who was brought in on a short deal before signing a huge extension, has long been one of the most elite defensive players in baseball. This Gold Glove win marks the fifth of his career and his second in a row, something he had done previously in 2018 and 2019.
His fifth win adds him to elite company, becoming just the fifth player in the league to have five or more wins.
Statistically, Chapman's arm strength rates in the 73rd percentile. Additionally, his 11 outs above average were in the 96th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.
The 31-year-old becomes just the second third baseman in Giants history to win the award, and first since Matt Williams won it in 1997. For now, San Francisco has an elite everyday defender at third base going forward.
The second player to win the award was Patrick Bailey, the team's everyday catcher. He was a finalist in his rookie year in 2023, but was able to take it home in his second season.
Bailey was the best pitch framer in baseball in 2024. According to Baseball Savant, the 25-year-old had 16 catcher framing runs, three ahead of second place and in the 100th percentile. His strike rate was also 52.5 percent
Not only that, but his caught stealing above average was in the 9th percentile and his pop time of 1.85 was 97th.
Although the bat isn't quite up to par yet, he has turned himself into one of the most elite defenders in the league. A defensive catcher of that caliber can be one of the most valuable assets in the league.