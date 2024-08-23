Veteran San Francisco Giants Pitcher Not Expected to Opt Out of Contract
The San Francisco Giants could lose a couple of star players to contract options after this season, but at least one pitcher is expected to stick around.
As MLB.com's Mark Feisand looked through the biggest names that have upcoming options to figure out what they might do, he figured out left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray's future fairly easily. Given how much money he's expected to make, he likely won't be going anywhere.
When the Giants traded for Ray back in January, he came with the contract that he signed with the Seattle Mariners back in 2022. It was a five-year, $115 million deal with an opt-out available after 2024. He's expected to make $25 million in each 2025 and 2026, which is far better than he would fetch on an open market.
"[He] has made only six starts since the beginning of 2023 and has been uneven in his 27 2/3 innings this season, making it an extreme long-shot that the 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner will opt out of his deal," said Feisand.
San Francisco traded for him after he had already underwent Tommy John surgery, so it's not like it was a big surprise that he started the season late.
The southpaw finally hit the bump at the end of July and has been inconsistent since. He has had a 4.88 ERA, but that doesn't really tell the whole story.
Four of his six starts have ended with two or less earned runs, but his two bad starts have been very bad.
During his August 14 start against the Atlanta Braves, he hit the first two batters, walked the bases loaded, walked in a run after that and then gave up a grand slam. He only got two outs before being pulled after issuing a third walk.
Though $25 million is a lot to pay a pitcher that has thrown just seven starts over the last two years and has been shaky when healthy, the Giants likely aren't too worried about having him around.
The 32-year-old has shown some positive signs that he can still put together a solid season after his surgery.
Starting a season in July is never easy, especially on a team that is mid-fight to stay in the playoff race.
His fastball velocity is actually as high as it has been since his Cy Young season. He's striking batters out at as high of a rate as ever. His walks aren't too high compared to the rest of his career. He can very much still pitch.
Though San Francisco is still just four games back from a Wild Card spot, Ray should be focused on getting ready for next season.