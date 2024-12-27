Watch: Every Splash Hit By Recent San Francisco Giants Legends
Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt are among the most recognized and well-liked players in recent San Francisco Giants history.
The pair combined to help San Francisco win world titles in 2012 and 2014.
Crawford recently announced his retirement in November and will be honored in April. Belt remains a free agent but didn’t play last season. He hasn’t officially announced his retirement.
At Oracle Park, one of the best moments is when a Giants player hits a “splash hit,” which is a home run into McCovey Cove, which is behind the right-field seats. Typically, left-handed hitters slam balls into McCovey Cove — but it’s not easy.
Crawford and Belt played more than a decade for the Giants and combined, they only hit 14 of them.
Recently, the Giants put together a super clip of all 14 of their splash hits during their Giants careers.
Crawford played 14 seasons, 13 of which were with the Giants. The 37-year-old California native was a three-time All-Star selection, won four Gold Gloves and was the Silver Slugger at his position in 2015. He also played for the U.S. in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, where the U.S, won the gold medal.
The Mountain View, Calif., product finished his career with a slash line of .249/.318/.395/.713 with 147 home runs and 748 RBI. His best single season was in 2021, when he slashed .298/.373/.522/.895 with 24 home runs and 90 RBI. He was selected an All-Star for the last time, won his last Gold Glove and finished fourth in National League MVP voting.
Belt was primarily a first baseman throughout his career and played in 2023 with Toronto, where he batted .254 with 19 home runs and 43 RBI.
Belt was a National League All-Star in 2016 and finished in the Top 20 in MVP voting in 2020.
He has a career .261 batting average with 194 home runs and 697 RBI.