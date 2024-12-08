Brandon Crawford Sees Buster Posey Leading San Francisco Giants In New Way
Buster Posey was always in charge when he was on the field and behind the plate with the San Francisco Giants.
But, for the first time, he’ll be leading an entire organization, which means he’ll the direction of the Giants for the future as its new president of baseball operations.
Posey was hired earlier this offseason after the team fired his predecessor, Farhan Zaidi. His tenure didn’t lead to the kind of success the Giants were hoping for, as the team made just one playoff appearance under his leadership in 2021.
Posey faces difficult decisions. The Giants have already lost Blake Snell in free agency. The team will reportedly look to trim payroll. There’s a chance he could trade some veterans under contract, including outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.
Those looking for a quick fix may need to be patient.
Brandon Crawford knows Posey well. The teammates played on two World Series championship teams together and Crawford recently announced his retirement. San Francisco will honor him in April at Oracle Park.
Recently, Crawford made an appearance on Foul Territory and naturally the conversation led to the Giants and his former teammate. He was asked about the platoon systems the Giants tended to use under Zaidi, both on the field and on the mound.
Crawford used his words carefully, but it was clear he didn’t believe that was a conducive system to building up players.
“I think the platoon stuff works in certain situations, but you shouldn’t have a full line of platoon players, and that’s where it was turning into,” Crawford said. “That’s tough for the confidence, it’s hard to get on a roll, things like that. With the openers, I felt at times we had two starting pitchers and the rest were bullpen days. That’s going to drain a bullpen and wear guys down.”
Crawford hasn’t discussed it with Posey, but he believes that Posey will take the organization in a direction that will be more familiar to baseball fans. One might call it traditional. But it may make for a better ballclub.
“I think getting back to where you have at least five guys that are in the lineup every day and a full rotation of five starters on a regular basis, I’m sure that’s what every team would prefer and I would imagine that’s what Buster is trying to do.”
Crawford made his comments before the Giants agreed to a long-term deal with shortstop Willy Adames.
The 37-year-old California native was a three-time All-Star selection, won four Gold Gloves and was the Silver Slugger at his position in 2015. He also played for the U.S. in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, where the U.S, won the gold medal.
The Mountain View, Calif., product finished his career with a slash line of .249/.318/.395/.713 with 147 home runs and 748 RBI. His best single season was in 2021, when he slashed .298/.373/.522/.895 with 24 home runs and 90 RBI. He was selected an All-Star for the last time, won his last Gold Glove and finished fourth in National League MVP voting.