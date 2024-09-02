Watch How San Francisco Legend Reacted to Son’s First MLB Hit with Nationals
Dusty Baker said he had to “play it cool” with his son, Darren, when he told the San Francisco Giants legend that he was preparing to be called up to the Major Leagues for the first time.
Why? Because Dusty Baker, now 75, retired and serving as a Giants special assistant, already knew.
That’s because Washington Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo, who was once his boss when he managed the Nats, called him ahead of time so Dusty Baker and his wife, Melissa could arrange to get back to Washington D.C. on Sunday for their son’s first game.
Darren wasn’t in the starting lineup, but when the Chicago Cubs had a 14-1 lead in the ninth inning, Nationals manager Dave Martinez — who succeeded Dusty Baker — put him in as a pinch-hitter.
And Darren did this.
It was his first Major League hit in his first at-bat. Now, he just needs 1,980 hits to catch his dad, who connected on 1,981 hits in his 19-year career as a player.
Dusty Baker’s reaction was, well, classic. While Melissa was on her feet applauding, Dusty was still in his seat with a toothpick in his mouth and a smile on his face. Melissa turned around and gave him a high five.
While the Bakers were in Washington watching their son, some of Baker’s former players and former Giants were watching on TV and reacting on social media.
F.P. Santangelo Sr. played for Dusty Baker when he led the Giants and he couldn’t help but react to seeing the kid who used to be a Giants bat boy make his MLB debut.
J.T. Snow talked to the Washington Post about it.
In Game 5 of the 2002 World Series, San Francisco slugger J.T. Snow pulled Darren out of the way during a play at the plate. Darren was serving as a bat boy during the game.
“It’s surreal, right?” Snow said.
Darren Baker was a 10th-round pick of the Nationals in 2021 and in his fourth professional season he has put together a great campaign, as he’s slashed .285/.348/.340/.688 with 20 doubles, two triples and 49 RBI.
The second baseman isn’t the power hitter that his father was — Dusty Baker slammed 242 home runs for his career — but Darren Baker was red-hot in August, as he batted .337 and had a 16-game hitting streak.
When he retired last year, Dusty Baker had hoped that leaving a full-time role in the game would give him more time to see his family and watch his son play baseball.
Now, Dusty and Melissa will have all the time they need to watch Darren build his own Major League career.