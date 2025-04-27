Watch: San Francisco Giants Secure Series Win With Wild Walk-Off Ending
The San Francisco Giants won on Sunday, and it was one of the craziest endings to a game that's ever been seen.
Entering the finale against the Texas Rangers with both teams having a win apiece, it was a tightly-contested battle between two of Major League Baseball's best.
The scoring got started early with the Rangers putting two runs on the board in the top of the first inning. Jordan Hicks, after allowing back-to-back doubles and an eventual two-run RBI single, was able to get out of a jam with limited damage compared to what that frame could have been.
The Giants answered back in their half of the inning with a bases loaded walk, but they also weren't able to capitalize on the traffic they put on the base paths.
Things tightened up after that, and it took until the fourth inning until another run was scored when Christian Koss had the first RBI of his career.
Knotted at 2-2 for the rest of the way until the bottom of the ninth, that's when the craziness ensued.
Heliot Ramos, after hitting a dribbler to the left side of the infield that was grabbed by the pitcher, was able to score a walk-off run when Texas threw the ball around the diamond.
Luke Jackson, who came on with the goal of getting things into extra innings, tried to make a hero play by throwing across his body to get the first out of the ninth.
That resulted in him chucking the ball wide of first base.
Ramos seemed content with settling in at second, but when he looked and saw how far the ball traveled after the misthrow, he decided to be aggressive and go for third.
Texas first baseman Jake Burger then had an errant throw of his own, firing one short of his target that made it hard for the third baseman to come up with the catch.
When the ball got by, Ramos sprinted home and scored the game-winning run to punctuate one of the wildest endings to a Major League game that's been seen.
"I blacked out for a minute and then saw the guys waving and waving and I just went," the star slugger stated about the play, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.
San Francisco now has a 19-10 record.
They sit atop the NL West standings and look like they are a real threat to contend for a division title, something not many people expected coming into the year.
Now, the Giants get a much-needed day off after 17 straight games before they stay on the West Coast and travel to face the San Diego Padres in an important divisional showdown.