Watch: San Francisco Giants Slugger Breaks Up Dueling No-Hitters with Home Run
Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds got off to a highly interesting start.
Through four innings, both Giants pitcher Robbie Ray and Reds hurler Nick Martinez had not surrendered a single hit.
Outfielder Heliot Ramos, who already notched a home run earlier in the series, stepped up to the plate and got the scoring started with a high deep drive to left field that cleared the rather short wall at Great American Ballpark.
Fresh off an All-Star effort in 2024, Ramos is a key cog in a San Francisco lineup that the team hopes will take a step forward from last season's lackluster offensive output.
With his hot start to the season, Ramos has now homered in two of the club's first three games.
After a tough rookie campaign in 2023, Ramos took a big leap forward last year.
The righty produced a slash line of .270/.322/.470 while hitting 22 home runs and driving in 72 more. After this opening series, Ramos now has a jump on snapping one of the strangest droughts in all of baseball.
No player on the Giants has produced a 30-home run season since Barry Bonds achieved the feat in 2004.
Oracle Park is the least home run-friendly in all of MLB, and Ramos has taken a major step by taking advantage of one of the team's series in a very hitter-friendly park.
Ramos certainly has the power profile to continue to connect like this, and he has the opportunity to make team history while establishing himself as one of the league's top outfielders.