Watch: Wilmer Flores Delivers Again With Walk-Off RBI For San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants earned their seventh consecutive win and second straight sweep on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling victory over the Seattle Mariners in walk-off fashion.
After surrendering a one-run lead in the top half of the ninth inning via a Randy Arozarena given up by Camilo Doval, the Giants headed into the bottom half staring down the barrel of the second extra inning game of the series.
Instead, Mike Yastrzemski was able to get on with a walk and with two outs and a runner on second, Wilmer Flores — who has been one of the stories of the season so far — delivered his biggest moment yet while pinch hitting for Christian Koss, sending the first pitch the other way for the win.
It's Flores' second game winning hit of the season after an Opening Day home run gave the Giants the win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Off to a ridiculous start, Flores is slashing .273/.314/.636 with four home runs and 12 RBI including some absolutely clutch hits.
Coming off a 2024 season in which he was limited to 71 games and not productive when he was on the field, Flores has come out of nowhere to be a huge part of the offense thus far.
Sunday was the first time this season the veteran has not been in the lineup, though he still found a way to make an impact when his number was called late in the game.
Now off to an 8-1 start, San Francisco enters this week leading the National League West and getting set to face the Reds for a second time with this series coming in Oracle Park.
Whether or not the Giants can keep up this kind of pace remains to be seen, but there's no question they are off to their best start in a very long time and Flores is right at the center of it.