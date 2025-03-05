Where Does San Francisco Giants Star Sit in Latest Third Basemen Rankings?
The San Francisco Giants know it is going to take some time for them to close the gap that exists between them and the Los Angeles Dodgers to become threats in the National League West.
But, they can rest a little easier knowing they have a legitimate star at third base anchoring their infield and lineup.
In a recent piece by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, he ranked all of the starting third basemen in baseball. Coming in at No. 2 was the Giants’ own Matt Chapman, who earned the lofty ranking with elite production in every facet of his game.
San Francisco got a steal during free agency leading into the 2024 season when Chapman, a Scott Boras client, was met with a colder than anticipated market.
That led to the two sides agreeing to a three-year, $54 million deal that included an opt-out after the 2024 campaign. The season didn’t even conclude before that contract was ripped up and replaced by a six-year, $151 million extension.
It took a little longer than Chapman was hoping, but he eventually landed the lucrative long-term deal he was seeking, quickly establishing himself as the Giants' best player.
For the third time in his career, the 31-year-old put together a campaign with a WAR north of 7.0.
It was the first time since 2018, when he was with the Oakland Athletics and had a 7.8 WAR, that he reached that plateau. His defense remains elite, recording a 2.2 dWAR and earning his fifth Gold Glove Award.
What really pushed his WAR number over the top was some impressive power production.
Oracle Park is not hitter friendly, but Chapman still managed to put up excellent numbers.
He hit 27 home runs with 39 doubles, scoring 98 runs and knocking in 78, resulting in very strong OPS+ of 125. His 15 stolen bases were also a career high.
Offering elite production in every facet of the game made Chapman a worthy contender for the top spot in the third basemen rankings.
His numbers could even tick up a little bit in 2025 with the addition of shortstop Willy Adames and hopefully a healthy campaign from center fielder Jung Hoo Lee.
The only player who beat Chapman out this year was Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians who finished one home run shy of a 40/40 season.
He is a two-way star in his own right, finishing as a Gold Glove finalist in addition to his sixth All-Star nomination and fifth Silver Slugger Award.