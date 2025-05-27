Which Player Has Been Giants' Early MVP to This Point in Season?
The San Francisco Giants were one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball in the early going of the year.
Several executives believed their hot start wasn’t necessarily a fluke, and that they would be able to contend for a playoff spot. But, keeping pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres throughout an entire regular season would prove difficult.
The Giants are proving that their start was no fluke, owning a 31-23 record, keeping pace with the 33-21 Dodgers and 30-22 Padres.
For San Francisco to remain within arm’s reach and challenge for a playoff spot, they need their offense to produce more consistently.
Getting Jerar Encarnacion back could certainly help add some pop to the mix.
Their major free agent addition, shortstop Willy Adames, getting on track would be huge for the Giants, as well.
He has been among the biggest disappointments on the team to this point in the season, but there have been other players more than making up for it.
Designated hitter Wilmer Flores is fifth in the MLB and third in the National League with 44 RBI. Jung Hoo Lee was considered a fringe MVP candidate, providing an impact with his bat, glove and base running.
The pitching staff has been excellent, anchored by Logan Webb and Robbie Ray in the rotation. Youngsters Landen Roupp, Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison are their support currently.
Backing that group is a dominant bullpen with emerging stars such as Randy Rodriguez. Former closer Camilo Doval has been great for the team also with him returning to All-Star form.
Is Matt Chapman the San Francisco Giants Early MVP?
But, there is one player who stands out as the team’s early MVP in the opinion of Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required); third baseman Matt Chapman.
“Thus far in 2025, Chapman has led the way for his club, which continues to nip at the collective heels of the Dodgers in the National League West. Chapman’s glove offers a safety net for the team’s pitching staff, which is receiving a typically strong season from Logan Webb and a bounce-back campaign from Robbie Ray,” McCullough wrote.
Chapman remains among the most elite defenders in baseball at the hot corner with +3 Fielding Run Value, which is in the 86th percentile per Baseball Savant.
He currently owns a .217/.341/.399 slash line with nine home runs, seven doubles and 25 RBI.
Certainly a key cog in the operation for San Francisco, he owns the highest fWAR on the team at 2.1. But, he isn’t having quite the impact offensively that he is capable of, which makes his selection as the early MVP all the more surprising.