Which San Francisco Giants Player Has Been Most Impressive This Spring?
With spring training coming to a close and the start of the regular season right around the corner for the San Francisco Giants, the team will be hoping to turn things around in 2025.
The Giants have a good idea of what their roster is going to look like heading into the new campaign.
This winter, San Francisco didn’t do a ton in free agency. They had a desire to shed some payroll and were able to accomplish that.
Most notably, the Giants brought in Willy Adames to help bolster their lineup and Justin Verlander to replace Blake Snell in the rotation.
The loss of Snell could end up being a significant one, with him being one of the best pitchers in baseball during the second half of the year.
However, San Francisco will be hoping that an in-house option will be healthy and regain the elite form he had a couple of years ago.
Maria Guardado of MLB.com recently spoke about Giants pitcher Robbie Ray as the player who has been the most impressive so far this spring.
“Ray has been mixing in a new changeup he learned from Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, which he hopes will help him better neutralize right-handed hitters this season.”
Since coming over from the Seattle Mariners last winter, the former American League Cy Young winner has started in just seven games for San Francisco after recovering from Tommy John surgery, and the results weren’t great.
He totaled a 3-2 record and 4.70 ERA, but after missing so much time, rust was expected.
This season, the Giants will be relying on him to be healthy and return to his 2021 AL Cy Young form when he was the ace for the Toronto Blue Jays.
The southpaw has the potential to be one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy, and at 33 years old, there should still be plenty left in the tank.
So far this spring, the results for Ray have been superb.
He has totaled a 1.93 ERA in 9.2 innings pitched with a whopping 17 strikeouts.
The left-hander has always been good at creating swings and misses, and he has looked very sharp in that regard during spring training.
With Logan Webb at the top of the rotation, getting elite production out of Ray would be excellent for the team in 2025.
If Ray can be an All-Star-caliber pitcher, the team might be able to exceed expectations this coming year. However, staying healthy has been a challenge for the veteran southpaw in recent seasons, and until proven otherwise, will be a concern.