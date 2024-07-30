Will Blake Snell Be Next San Francisco Giants Player Moved?
The San Francisco Giants have reportedly been fielding calls on left-hander Blake Snell. While that doesn't come as much of a surprise, many around baseball didn't expect them to do so just a week ago.
After trading Jorge Soler, the team could be indicating they are planing to move other pieces.
Snell returned from injury on July 9 and has been one of the best pitchers in baseball, allowing just two earned runs in 24.0 innings pitched. After a 15-strikeout performance in his most recent outing, contending teams seem to believe he could help them.
If the Giants are going to move Snell, it doesn't make much sense to do so unless they get a package they can't refuse. Making the postseason won't be easy, but San Francisco is still very much alive in the National League Wild Card race.
For Snell, however, he has a player option at the end of the year, and could opt out if he wants to land that megadeal his agent couldn't land him this past winter.
If the front office believes that they're going to lose him in the offseason, moving him makes much more sense right now. This is a sellers' market, and teams have been willing to spend on impact players throughout the past few days.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com even believes that Snell has a 50 percent chance of getting traded when asked if he thinks there will be a blockbuster trade before Tuesday's deadline.
"Unless the Blue Jays reverse course and decide to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr., I would be surprised if any big names we haven't already talked about get moved. That said, the fact that Blake Snell has entered the conversation in recent days is somewhat surprising, and from what I'm hearing, there's a better than 50% chance he gets traded. I wouldn't have predicted that a week ago."
Snell's first season with the Giants has been the definition of an up-and-down year. He struggled more than ever before to start the campaign, but dealing with injuries, personal matters, and more, his struggles were certainly warranted.
He owns a 5.10 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, showing just how bad he was during his first few starts. The lack of a Spring Training for the former Cy Young Award winner also likely made him start slow, which, again, made sense.
With a chance to add high-level prospects, there's a chance Snell could be moved to a team if they get an offer that's too good to pass up.
As Feinsand reported, there's a chance he gets traded, and with some of these returns, it might not be a bad idea to strike while the iron is hot.