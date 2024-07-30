San Francisco Giants Shockingly Trade Slugger to Atlanta Braves
Heading into the trade deadline, not many people had any idea about what the San Francisco Giants were going to do since they started to get healthy for the first time all year, but were still trailing in the Wild Card race by multiple games.
Normal procedure would seem to indicate they would sell off some of their assets, but after the front office spent a lot of money in the offseason to overhaul this roster, there was some thought they might let things play out since jobs could be on the line if they don't make the playoffs.
When they started to play better coming out of the All-Star break, punctuated by a four-game sweep this past weekend, it seemed like they were gaining momentum and would hold onto their players.
Well, things have seemed to change.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Giants are sending Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves. Robert Murray of FanSided also adds that reliever Luke Jackson is being included in that deal as well.
The return has not been announced at the time of writing.
For San Francisco, this deal comes at an interesting time considering he has started to heat up in his last 15 games, going 18-for-55 with two homers and eight RBI. It seems like they decided to sell high when the slugger was performing well to maximize their return.
Soler was brought in this winter on a three-year, $42 million deal with the hope he would provide some power this lineup has been desperately missing.
Instead, he got off to a poor start and was looking like a flop before he found his recent groove at the plate.
The Giants will reunite him with the Braves where he was a major part of their World Series-winning team in 2021 when they acquired him at that deadline and went on to win MVP of that World Series.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area says San Francisco has been "looking for a way to clear at-bats" for their top prospect Marco Luciano who has tearing it up in Triple-A.