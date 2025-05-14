Young Giants Pitcher Draws Comparison to Former All-Star, ALCS MVP
Arguably the biggest surprise for the San Francisco Giants during spring training this year was Kyle Harrison not locking down the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation.
After a solid, yet unspectacular 2024 season, it was widely expected that he would once again pitch behind Logan Webb, Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks. But, there were some concerns with his diminished velocity and lack of production.
That presented an opportunity for Landen Roupp, who took full advantage and earned the last spot in the rotation.
Harrison was surpassed in the pecking order by Hayden Birdsong as well, who made the Opening Day roster as a relief pitcher.
What Happened to Kyle Harrison After Opening Day?
Converting the 2020 third-round pick into a reliever was not something the Giants wanted to do, as he continued starting games with Triple-A Sacramento to start the 2025 campaign.
Harrison was showing improved form with his velocity returning, which lead to an uptick in his overall production. He struck out 38 out of 114 batters faced in 26 innings of work with eight walks issued.
When a need for another pitcher arose following veteran Lou Trivino being designated for assignment by San Francisco, it was Harrison who they tabbed as the replacement.
In a somewhat surprising move, he has been coming out of the bullpen, already making two appearances.
He has thrived, striking out five across three innings of work without allowing a hit. His control has been shaky issuing three walks, but he has gotten the job done keeping a clean sheet.
It seems as if the team’s long-term plan is to keep him as a starting pitcher, but could a transition to the bullpen bring out the best he has to offer?
Could Kyle Harrison Follow Similar Path as Andrew Miller?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has speculated that could be the case, making a bold comparison for Harrison’s potential transition to being a reliever.
“This could be the right career move for Harrison, whose debut on May 6 saw him run his fastball at 96.2 mph and punch out two of the three batters he faced. If he sticks on this path, one can see him as the next coming of Andrew Miller,” he wrote.
Miller, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft, never quite lived up to expectations as a starting pitcher. A lefty, like Harrison, he finally found his footing at the Major League level when he became a relief pitcher full-time after six years of yo-yoing back and forth between the roles.
The results were excellent, making the American League All-Star team twice, finishing Top 10 in Cy Young Award voting on two occasions and winning the ALCS MVP Award in 2016 with the Cleveland Guardians.
It is still too early for San Francisco to commit to a full on role change for Harrison. But he certainly has the kind of fastball that would thrive in shorter outings, lacking other pitches to succeed consistently with his current form as a starter in the MLB.