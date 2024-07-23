Why Did San Francisco Giants Option Rookie Pitcher After Stellar Performance?
On Sunday's final game in Colorado, San Francisco Giants rookie Hayden Birdsong had a historic performance for both the Giants and Coors Field. In six innings, the right hander allowed two hits and two runs, walking two and striking out 12.
Birdsong's 12 strikeouts were not only notable in Giants recent history, but stand out in all of baseball. It was the most strikeouts by a Giants rookie since Tim Lincecum in 2007, while also being the most strikeouts ever by a San Francisco pitcher in Coors Field. Not only that, but Birdsong's 27 whiffs were the most by a pitcher in their age-22 season or younger, since pitch tracking began in 2008, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
In just his fifth big league start, a dominant performance like that in a ballpark of its reputation is more than enough to get a fanbase excited about a rookie pitcher. However, just a day later, the Giants optioned Birdsong back to the minor leagues. So, what gives?
The Giants recently acquired Mike Baumann from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations and Birdsong's optioning was the corresponding move. After such a great outing, and with the fanbase excited about Birdsong, that's the reward? Well, it's not that simple.
There are a few circumstances that explain this. For one, Birdsong won't be down for long. He was sent to Single-A San Jose, so he will be nearby for the Giants next homestand. Reportedly, he will be starting one of the double header games against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
That isn't the sole reason, though. Robbie Ray will be making his season debut on Wednesday, and coupling that with the acquisition of Baumann leaves the Giants needing a roster spot. Birdsong has options, and since he won't be pitching within the next couple of days, he was the best choice to be sent down.
Birdsong is also bumping up against his career high in terms of innings pitched. At 22-years-old, he is in just his third season in the organization. In 2022, he only threw 11.2 innings and in 2023 he was bumped to 100.2 innings. Between two levels of the minors before calling up and his first five starts, the rookie is up to 82.2 innings so far this season.
The Giants will look to manage his innings to help them down the stretch. Since he has moved through the system so quickly, Birdsong will need to be monitored and it will be easier to do that with Ray and Alex Cobb on their way back.
The timing of the move may seem weird, but it made sense for the team, according to NBC Sport Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic.
Birdsong is just five starts into his major league career, but has impressed so far. In 25.1 innings, he has struckout 30 batters to the tune of a 3.55 ERA. Coming off of his latest start, he will look to be a big part of the rotation moving forward.