New Guardians Owner Travis Kelce Aims to Redeem Himself From a Moment Patrick Mahomes Won’t Let Him Forget

Travis Kelce now can check into the owners’ suite the next time he visits Progressive Field in Cleveland, as the Chiefs’ star tight end officially joined the Guardians’ ownership group on Wednesday.

“The Cleveland Guardians today announced Cleveland Heights native and three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce has joined the Guardians as an investor,” the organization said in a statement.

Kelce, who is entering his 14th NFL season, reacted to the news on the latest episode of his hit New Heights podcast.

“Go Guards, baby! It’s a dream come true for any Cleveland kid,” Kelce said. “Any Cleveland kid would be through the roof right now, and I’m happy to be the honorable one to do it for us.”

When asked by his brother Jason what his first line of business would be, Kelce immediately responded that he’d like to redeem himself from a horrendous first pitch attempt back in 2023.

“I’m going to try to throw out a f------ respectable first pitch,” Kelce said with a laugh. “I know I’m going to be at the game on June 14 verses the Detroit Tigers. Try and redeem myself in front of my Cleveland roots.”

Back on April 7, 2023, the Guardians hosted the Mariners in their home opener at Progressive Field. Kelce and his mom, Donna Kelce, were the two special guests who received the honor of throwing out the first pitch. Kelce, who played baseball as a three-sport athlete at Cleveland Heights High School, accidentally spiked the ball into the grass and nearly took out then-Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber, who was crouched behind home plate.

If you don’t remember Kelce’s horrendous first pitch attempt three summers ago, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made sure the internet will never forget. Kelce’s longtime pal shared the video of his first pitch on Wednesday morning when the news of his new ownership stake was first reported.

It doesn’t get much worse than that.

Mahomes, however, can’t talk too much trash. He has an ugly first pitch of his own. Back in 2016, Mahomes, wearing a Texas Tech shirt, airmailed a first pitch attempt before a Rangers game at Globe Life Field.

Chill chill chill. Thought we deleted all footage of this 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/naJJLUrQJ6 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 2, 2026

Mahomes did redeem himself two years later at a Royals game—exactly what Kelce is hoping to do when his next attempt arrives next month.

Teammates on the field, Kelce and Mahomes are now rivals off it. Mahomes has been a minority owner of the AL Central rival Royals since July 2020.

As of Wednesday, Kelce’s Guardians sit atop the AL Central standings with a 32–25 record, while Mahomes’s Royals are in fourth place at 22–33.

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