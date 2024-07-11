Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 11 vs Detroit Tigers
After a hard-fought battle Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians will look to bounce back and tie the series in Thursday's contest against the Detroit Tigers.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs Detroit Tigers
O/U: 8
CLE SP: Spencer Howard (1-1, 5.63 ERA)
DET SP: Jack Flaherty (5-5, 3.24 ERA)
Spencer Howard
Newly-acquired pitcher Spencer Howard will make his Guardians debut today. The right-hander was recently brought in via trade with the San Francisco Giants. Howard was mainly utilized as a bullpen piece for the Giants this season, starting in two of his seven appearances in 2024. The once highly-rated prospect has had his ups-and-downs throughout his career, but the Guardians saw something in him to make the trade. His total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (+120) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Riley Greene
After coming into the series in a little slump, Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has once again found his groove in the past two contests. The 23-year-old talent is 3-for-8 in the last two games against the Guardians and is set for another big day at the plate. Greene has been a monster against right-handed pitching this season, batting .285 with 13 home runs and 29 RBI. His total bases is set a 1.5 (+140) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jack Flaherty
The Tigers will roll out starting pitcher Jack Flaherty for the final game of the four-game set. Flaherty has been Detroit's ace this year, despite his 5-5 record. The veteran righty is coming off a rough start against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five runs on seven hits and three home runs in 5.2 innings of work. Flaherty's total strikeouts is set at 5.5 (+130) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in four of his last five starts.
Angel Martinez
One of the leading contributors to the offensive efforts this series has been Guardians prospect Angel Martinez. The 22-year-old switch hitter has quickly emerged as Cleveland's No. 2 hitter in the lineup, and it looks as if that will not change anytime soon. Martinez is batting 4-for-14 with a home run and three RBI in the past three games. His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (+115) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Steven Kwan
Guardians All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan had a rough start to the series after going hitless in Game 1. Since then, Kwan has turned it around, and 4-for-9 with a double and three runs in his past two games. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+115) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
