Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 3 vs Chicago White Sox
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Chicago White Sox
O/U: 8.5
CLE SP: Gavin Williams (N/A)
CWS SP: Erick Fedde (5-3, 3.23 ERA)
Gavin Williams is set to make his 2024 debut for the Guardians, after dealing with injuries in his right arm during spring training. The young right-handed pitcher had a phenomenal rookie season, posting a 3.29 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 16 starts. The Guardians have been desperate for another star pitcher after Shane Bieber was ruled out for the rest of the year. Williams' total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (-175) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The White Sox's offensive efforts last night were fueled by outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. The once highly-rated prospect is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, where he's gone 7-for-21 during that stretch. Robert's total bases is set at 1.5 (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin that he has cleared in four of his last five games.
Starting pitcher Erick Fedde will make his 18th start for Chicago tonight. The White Sox's veteran arm has been a bright spot for the struggling Chicago team this year, notching a 5-3 record with a 1.14 WHIP in 2024. Fedde's name has been circling around in trade rumors recently, especially with the Guardians, so this start can pose as a test for the right-hander. His total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-175) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cleveland's victory over the White Sox on Tuesday night was due in part to Daniel Schneemann's two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. The Guardians' newly-found 2-hitter is batting .262 with 12 RBI on the season. Schneemann's hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tyler Freeman is another name worth mentioning after going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Tuesday evening. His performance could point to a potential breakout for the Guardians outfielder. His total bases is set at a low 0.5 (-195) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Despite Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan not getting a hit in the first game of the series, both are due for big nights Wednesday against Fedde. Both Ramirez and Kwan's total bases are set at 1.5 (-115/+100) at Draftkings Sportsbook.
