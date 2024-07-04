Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 4 vs Chicago White Sox
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Chicago White Sox
O/U: 8.5
CLE SP: Ben Lively (7-4, 3.03 ERA)
CWS SP: Jared Shuster (1-0, 3.15 ERA)
The Guardians will call upon starting pitcher Ben Lively for the series finale against the White Sox on Thursday. The right-handed pitcher has blown past expectations this season has and quickly became one of Cleveland's top arms. In his last start, Lively gave up two runs on six hits in six innings of work against the Kansas City Royals. Lively remains to be one of the best starting pitchers at home in 2024, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.15 ERA in games at Progressive Field. His total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he's cleared in eight of 13 starts this year.
Standing is Lively's way is White Sox third basemen Lenyn Sosa, who's been on a tear as of late. The young bat is 9-for-18 in his last four games with three doubles and four RBI. His splits show that he tends to do better against left-handed pitching, However, his current stretch makes him an intriguing play Thursday. His total bases is set at 0.5 (-175) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jared Shuster will take the mound for Chicago, which will mark his first start of the 2024 season. The 24-year-old lefty has been a bullpen piece for the White Sox this season, appearing in 17 games. He started 17 games for the Atlanta Braves in 2023, touting a 4-3 record with a 5.81 ERA. Shuster's total strikeouts is set at 2.5 (+135) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cleveland's offensive woes could end with Shuster starting for the White Sox. With a left-hander starting against the Guardians, Jose Ramirez could be due for success Thursday afternoon. Ramirez has not recorded a hit so far this series, but is batting .359 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs when facing lefties this season. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
With some of Cleveland's regular starters getting an off day, outfielder Jhonkensy Noel could be an enticing play. The power hitter may not have many MLB at-bats against lefties this season, but Noel is 1-for-4 with a home run against them. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+125) at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is solid value for the young prospect.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.