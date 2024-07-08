Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 8 vs Detroit Tigers
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Detroit Tigers
O/U: 8.5
CLE SP: Gavin Williams (0-1, 11.25 ERA)
DET SP: Keider Montero (1-2, 6.60 ERA)
Gavin Williams
Gavin Williams will make his second start of the 2024 season. After returning from right elbow inflammation, the RHP debuted last week against the Chicago White Sox.
Williams's start helped him to get the rust off, as he gave up five runs on seven hits in four innings of work. His total strikeouts are set at 4.5 (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite not clearing this total last week, Williams averaged five strikeouts per start in 2023.
Riley Greene
Tigers' young star Riley Greene has been the bright spot of the Detroit lineup in 2024. The 23-year-old left fielder is batting .261 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs.
Greene has not recorded a hit in his past two starts but is batting .287 with 15 doubles and 13 home runs against RHP. Greene's total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Keider Montero
Another young talent featured in the Tiger's roster is Keider Montero, who will make his fourth start of the season. Montero has moved up and down from the MLB to the Triple-A level for most of the 2024 season.
The 24-year-old RHP is coming off a quality start against the Minnesota Twins on July 3, giving up two runs on six hits in 6.1 innings of work. His total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he's cleared in all three of his starts this season.
Steven Kwan
Steven Kwan, whose .364 batting average now qualifies as the leader in the MLB, is lined up for another spectacular night at the plate.
The newly selected starting outfielder for the MLB All-Star Game is riding a five-game hit streak. During that span, Kwan is 8-for-21 with two home runs and three runs. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
