This Cleveland Guardians Bullpen Arm Can Secure a Spot on the Major League Roster

During the 2026 offseason, it became increasingly apparent that the Cleveland Guardians were working to bolster the bullpen.

And such efforts weren't just through regular avenues.

In the MLB Rule 5 Draft, it was expected that the Guardians front office wouldn't be terribly active. Unless they fell in love with a prospect, they were likely going to sit still and head into the rest of the Winter Meetings with the same squad they had entering it.

But when right-handed pitcher Peyton Pallette was on the board, Cleveland took a chance.

The Cleveland Guardians have decided to select Peyton Pallette RHP from the Chicago White Sox in the first round of the 2025 MLB Rule 5 Draft#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) December 10, 2025

Now, months later, Pallette is making a genuine effort to secure a spot on the major league roster and make his major league debut in the 2026 campaign.

Through three appearances on the mound, he's recorded an incredible seven strikeouts, allowing just three hits and two walks. For a player who was practically given up on by the Chicago White Sox organization, he's looking like one of the steals of the offseason for the Guardians.

Out of over 15 pitchers to appear in three or more Cactus League games for the Guardians, he's one of three players to still have a 0.00 ERA.

Most recently, Pallette put together a comfortable line against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, March 7, striking out two batters and allowing two hits in one inning. The best part, too, is seeing him fight through a long-winded inning of 32 pitches thrown.

That type of trust from a coaching staff to believe that he could get out of a pinch is valuable.

Cleveland #Guardians RHP prospect Peyton Pallette's final line today vs the Padres.



Line - 1.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO



(32 Pitches 18 Strikes)



Topped out at 97.4 mph#GuardsSpring — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) March 7, 2026

So far, he's acclimated to the team well, and he's enjoyed the opportunity to be with a highly-touted pitching staff.

“It's definitely exciting,” Pallette said. “I'm excited to be here and excited to work with the coaches -- Carl [Willis] and Joe [Torres] and Brad [Goldberg] and Caleb [Longshore]. So far, it's been absolutely phenomenal.”

Pallette's Professional Baseball Journey

Before becoming a member of the Guardians, Pallette's journey in the league was spotlighted by countless ups and downs in the minor league system.

He was the White Sox's second-round pick back in 2022, making his debut with the club in 2023 with Single-A Kannapolis. There, he recorded a record of 0-4 with an ERA of 4.13 and a WHIP of 1.361 across 22 starts on the mound.

The following campaign, he took a step up, spending time in both High-A and Double-A. Across both, he looked the best in Double-A, as he slowly transitioned into a reliever.

In 2025, he was a full-time reliever, recording an ERA of 4.06 and a 1.119 WHIP across 52 games. He wasn't bad by any means, as he also posted a mark of 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

Settling in with a new club can be difficult, especially after growing so heavily across three seasons with the White Sox, but Pallette has seemingly already made a good impression on the coaching staff. Manager Stephen Vogt recently said that they've given him a long leash, allowing him to just go out there and be himself.

“What we told Peyton was, ‘Go show us what you can do,'” manager Stephen Vogt said. “‘You're not going to make the team on Feb. 13, 14. Just dive in. Be stubborn to who you are, but dive in with our coaches, and let's see how we can grow together over the next six, seven weeks.’

“‘Whatever decision ends up being made is not within your control. What is within your control is building yourself up for a seven-month season. Let us help you do that and show us what you can do in the process.’”



The Guardians bullpen is well established from last year, but due to injury and youngsters just naturally suffering bumps in the road, Pallette's path to the big leagues is looking open.