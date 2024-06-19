Cleveland Guardians Betting Guide: June 19 vs Seattle Mariners
Last night, the Cleveland Guardians were unable to complete the late-game comeback, losing 8-5 against the Seattle Mariners. With the Minnesota Twins only 4.5 games back in the division, Cleveland is looking to snap the recent skid tonight.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Seattle Mariners
O/U 8
CLE SP: Tanner Bibee (4-2, 3.94 ERA)
SEA SP: Bryan Woo (3-0, 1.07 ERA)
Tanner Bibee gets the nod tonight for the Guardians. The righty is coming off a tough loss against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs and two home runs in 5.1 innings of work. One positive takeaway from Bibee's last start: he had 11 strikeouts, which was a season-high. McKenzie may have struggled yesterday, but the Mariners finished the night with nine strikeouts. Seattle's high strikeout rate against RHP pitching gives Bibee a huge advantage tonight. Bibee's total strikeouts is set at 6.5 (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Guardians' offense will have their work cut out for them tonight, as Bryan Woo looks to continue his dominant 2024 campaign this season. In six starts this season, Woo has posted a 1.07 ERA while giving up 14 hits. The crafty RHP is coming off a tremendous start against the Oakland A's, giving up two hits in six innings of work.
Despite Woo's recent success, Cleveland's offense features a few hitters that have been excelling against RHP this season. Jose Ramirez helped fuel the late comeback last night with his 2-for-5 performance. The star switch-hitter carries a .243 batting average against RHP into tonight's matchup, along with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs. Ramirez's total bases is set at 1.5 (+100) along with his RBIs at 0.5 (+125) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Outfielder Steven Kwan extended his hit streak to 12 games last night. The Guardians' leadoff hitter has racked up seven multi-hit games during the 12-game stint. Kwan's hits is set at 1.5 (+175) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Josh Naylor could also benefit from a right-handed starting pitcher tonight, as Cleveland's power bat is hitting .246 against RHP this season. Naylor has not had a RBI in his last five starts, however, he currently is top 10 in RBIs this season with 50. Naylor's RBI total is set at 0.5 (+135) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
