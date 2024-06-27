Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: June 27 vs Kansas City Royals
The Cleveland Guardians' final series in the month of June takes them to Kansas City to take on the division-rival Royals. The four-game set is a pivotal matchup for two teams competing for the top spot of the AL Central.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
O/U: 8.5
CLE SP: Ben Lively (7-3, 3.03 ERA)
KC SP: Michael Wacha (4-6, 4.07 ERA)
Ben Lively will get the call for the Guardians in Game 1. The veteran starting pitcher has been electric this season, but his last couple of outings—both of which came against the Toronto Blue Jays—were rough. In the two starts, Lively gave up a combined six runs on nine hits (three home runs) in 9.2 innings of work. He will be matched up against a struggling Kansas City offense that has averaged two runs per game in the team's past six contests. Lively's total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
All-Star hopeful Bobby Witt Jr. will look to continue his stellar 2024 season against Cleveland. The starting shortstop is batting .311 on the year while tallying 53 RBI. Witt has been the spark plug to the Royals' offense, but is coming off a tough day at the plate against the Miami Marlins. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
After a day of rest for some of the Guardians' primary starters last night, the red-hot offense is poised to bounce back against Kansas City's starting pitcher, Michael Wacha. The veteran right-hander is coming off a solid start versus the Texas Rangers, where he went five innings and allowed one run on three hits. Wacha's total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-110) at DraftKings Sportbook.
Steven Kwan's recent stretch makes him a name that every MLB fan needs to follow for the rest of the season. Since his return from injury, Kwan is batting .418 with 33 hits and four home runs. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Guardians prospect Jhonkensy Noel made a big splash in his MLB debut against the Baltimore Orioles, going 1-for-4 with a home run. If Noel gets the nod against the Royals, he will be a name to watch. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
