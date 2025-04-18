Cleveland Guardians' Bats Struggling In Clutch Situation
The Cleveland Guardians' offense has not gotten off to a hot start like it did at the beginning of the 2024 season.
Their 68 runs rank in the bottom 10 in baseball, and their team wRC+ of 99 is right in the middle of the pack.
Thankfully, when it comes to fixing Cleveland's bats, there is one key area that the Guardians can improve to get back on track: hitting in clutch situations.
The Guardians actually don't have too big of an issue with getting runners on base. Cleveland's .303 team OBP is average compared to their American League counterparts.
It's driving those runners in, especially when they're on second or third base, which is the key issue right now.
Through the first 19 games, the Guardians haven't been able to capitalize in clutch situations. They're hitting just .183 (17-for-109) with runners in scoring position, which is the third worst in MLB.
Cleveland is even worse with RISP and two outs, with the Guardians posting a .148 batting average in those situations.
No, the Guardians don't have the same exact roster as they did a year ago. However, the core remains the same, and Cleveland had a top-10 batting average (.261) in the AL in 2024 with RISP.
Hopefully, this is a sign that at some point they can turn it around.
Even though it's easy to identify this issue, it's not as simple as flipping the switch to fix it.
The Guardians must take it game by game to improve this problem. But once they do, Cleveland could once again be one of MLB's most dangerous teams with runners on base.
