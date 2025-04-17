Three Prospects Who Could Help The Guardians Right Now
The Cleveland Guardians have a ton of depth. Not just at the big league level but throughout the farm system, too.
Some prospects could even make an impact with the big league team today.
Obviously, it's impossible to know exactly how a player will perform once they reach the majors. However, based on the stats of the following prospects, all three of these players could be helping the Guardians right now.
(For the sake of this list, all prospects are currently playing at Triple-A Columbus).
Juan Brito
It's no secret that Juan Brito struggled during his spring training at-bats, especially with his swing-and-miss rate. However, the switch-hitter is off to a strong start to his minor league season.
Brito is currently hitting .291/.406/.491 with an OPS of .897, including five doubles and two home runs in 55 at-bats with the Clippers.
Cleveland has had a few players put together solid performances throughout the season, but they still need more from their offense, and Brito is showing that he can provide that.
If the Guardians were to promote Brito, they would be forced to make some tough decisions with the MLB roster, but it's time Cleveland gets a taste of what the 23-year-old can do.
Andrew Walters
After a shaky start to the season, Cleveland's bullpen as a group has largely settled in. However, a team can never have too many reliable relievers on the roster.
One bullpen arm who could help the Guardians' big league roster right now is RHP Andrew Walters.
The 24-year-old looked phenomenal after making his big league debut at the end of 2024, but an injury during spring training set him back in his season ramp-up.
Walters has now made seven appearances at Triple-A this season and has a 1.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts.
It's likely only a matter of time before Walters rejoins the big-league bullpen.
Will Wilson
Just because a player isn't ranked as one of the organization's top prospects doesn't mean they can't make an impact with an MLB team.
Will Wilson could fall right into this category.
Cleveland's Minor League Rule-5 Draft selection from a year ago has shown a lot of potential with the bat since joining the Guardians' organization.
Willson finished spring training with a .306 batting average and a .833 OPS. That offensive production has continued at Triple-A, as the 26-year-old has a slash line of .345/.446/.636, including four doubles and four home runs.
The former first-round pick has seen most of his time at third base this season, but Wilson has experience playing all over the field throughout his career.
The 26-year-old is making a strong case that he could be a valuable piece for the Guardians at the big league level.
