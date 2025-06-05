Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Provide Injury Update On Veteran Outfielder

Cleveland Guardians' Lane Thomas is progressing well in his injury rehab.

Tommy Wild

Sep 11, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas (8) hits a two-run single against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas (8) hits a two-run single against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Injuries have plagued Lane Thomas' season, limiting him to just 17 games so far this year.

The Cleveland Guardians veteran outfielder suffered a wrist injury during the home opener and is currently on the injured list with plantar fasciitis.

Thankfully, Stephen Vogt provided a rather exciting update about how Thomas' rehab is going.

MLB.com's Tim Stebbins reported before Wednesday's game that Cleveland's skipper noted Thomas is back to running and has put together a couple of "good days" since initially going on the IL.

The Guardians beat reporter also noted the "Team anticipates it not being too long of an absence but they're going day to day based on how Thomas feels."

Lane Thomas (8) catches a fly ball
Oct 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas (8) catches a fly ball during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Thomas only has an OPS of .305 this season, but his statistics don't accurately reflect the type of player he has been during his seven-year MLB career.

At his best, the 29-year-old can be a power-hitting outfielder who can mash against a left-handed pitchers be a league-average hitter against righties. Plus, Lane's speed can make him a dangerous presence on the base paths, too.

Hopefully, Thomas's rehab process doesn't take long, as Vogt alluded to before the game started.

However, when Thomas does return, the front office will have some tough decisions to make regarding the big league roster.

The veteran has earned the right to be in the starting lineup almost every day, but that means someone will lose at-bats and playing time.

That's a conversation that will have to be had at some point, but for now, let's just hope Thomas' recovery stays on track.

