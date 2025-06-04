Here's Where Guardians Superstar Sits In MVP Race Right Now
Jose Ramirez might go down in history as one of the best players in baseball to never be named MVP.
The Cleveland Guardians' superstar has finished top-five in the voting five times in his career, and he could be in store for another top finish, but he just missed out again in 2025.
MLB.com recently released its latest MVP poll, ranking Ramirez at No. 4 in the American League.
"Ramírez just keeps doing it. Entering Monday, he led all qualified AL third basemen in average (.327), hits (69) and OPS (.939), thanks in part to a recent 21-game hitting streak," wrote analyst Jason Foster.
"Among all AL positions, he ranked in the top five in average, slugging (.555) and OPS through Sunday. He also entered Monday with 11 homers and 14 stolen bases, putting him on pace for another 30-30 season."
The three players ranked ahead of Ramirez in this poll are Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Bobby Witt Jr.
Outside of the Kansas City Royals star, it's hard to argue Ramirez's position on their list.
Judge is the best player on arguably the best team in the league, and what Raleigh has done for the Seattle Mariners on both offense and defense is a value that very few, if any, players bring to the table.
If the Guardians go on a massive run, propelled by Ramirez, and somehow steal away the AL Central crown from the Detroit Tigers, there will be a more compelling argument for Cleveland's third baseman to be higher up on this list.
However, as it stands right now, it looks like Ramirez is in store for yet another top-five finish in the MVP race.
